Who's Playing

Houston Christian @ No. 12 Texas

Current Records: Houston Christian 0-1; Texas 1-0

What to Know

The Houston Christian Huskies' road trip will continue as they head to Moody Center at 9 p.m. ET Thursday to face off against the #12 Texas Longhorns. Houston Christian was 11-18 last season and is coming off of a 77-66 defeat against the Florida International Panthers on Monday. The Longhorns were 22-12 last year and are coming off of a 72-57 win against the Texas-El Paso Miners on Monday.

A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: Houston Christians allowed their opponents to shoot an average of 46.70% from the floor, which was the 48th highest shooting percentage allowed (top 97%) in college basketball. Texas' defense has more to brag about, as they they were 87th best (top 3%) in points allowed per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season giving up only 60.6 on average.

Houston Christian is expected to lose, and badly: the experts have them at a 33-point disadvantage. A victory doesn't seem in the cards, but we'll see if they can at least keep Texas from covering the spread.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Longhorns are a big 33-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 33-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Texas won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.