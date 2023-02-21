Who's Playing

Iowa State @ Texas

Current Records: Iowa State 17-9; Texas 21-6

What to Know

The #8 Texas Longhorns and the #23 Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 clash at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 21 at Moody Center. Texas is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

This past Saturday, the Longhorns narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Oklahoma Sooners 85-83. Guard Sir'Jabari Rice was the offensive standout of the game for Texas, picking up 24 points.

Meanwhile, Iowa State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 61-55 to the Kansas State Wildcats. Guard Gabe Kalscheur had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 36 minutes with.

Texas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Iowa State have struggled against the spread on the road.

The Longhorns' victory brought them up to 21-6 while the Cyclones' loss pulled them down to 17-9. Texas is 14-6 after wins this season, and Iowa State is 6-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $68.00

Odds

The Longhorns are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Cyclones, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas have won ten out of their last 16 games against Iowa State.