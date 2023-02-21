Who's Playing
Iowa State @ Texas
Current Records: Iowa State 17-9; Texas 21-6
What to Know
The #8 Texas Longhorns and the #23 Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 clash at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 21 at Moody Center. Texas is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
This past Saturday, the Longhorns narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Oklahoma Sooners 85-83. Guard Sir'Jabari Rice was the offensive standout of the game for Texas, picking up 24 points.
Meanwhile, Iowa State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 61-55 to the Kansas State Wildcats. Guard Gabe Kalscheur had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 36 minutes with.
Texas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Iowa State have struggled against the spread on the road.
The Longhorns' victory brought them up to 21-6 while the Cyclones' loss pulled them down to 17-9. Texas is 14-6 after wins this season, and Iowa State is 6-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas
- TV: Longhorn Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $68.00
Odds
The Longhorns are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Cyclones, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Texas have won ten out of their last 16 games against Iowa State.
- Jan 17, 2023 - Iowa State 78 vs. Texas 67
- Feb 05, 2022 - Texas 63 vs. Iowa State 41
- Jan 15, 2022 - Iowa State 79 vs. Texas 70
- Mar 02, 2021 - Texas 81 vs. Iowa State 67
- Jan 05, 2021 - Texas 78 vs. Iowa State 72
- Feb 15, 2020 - Iowa State 81 vs. Texas 52
- Feb 01, 2020 - Texas 72 vs. Iowa State 68
- Mar 02, 2019 - Texas 86 vs. Iowa State 69
- Feb 02, 2019 - Iowa State 65 vs. Texas 60
- Mar 07, 2018 - Texas 68 vs. Iowa State 64
- Jan 22, 2018 - Texas 73 vs. Iowa State 57
- Jan 01, 2018 - Texas 74 vs. Iowa State 70
- Feb 07, 2017 - Texas 67 vs. Iowa State 65
- Jan 07, 2017 - Iowa State 79 vs. Texas 70
- Feb 13, 2016 - Iowa State 85 vs. Texas 75
- Jan 12, 2016 - Texas 94 vs. Iowa State 91