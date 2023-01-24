Who's Playing

Oklahoma State @ Texas

Current Records: Oklahoma State 11-8; Texas 16-3

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Oklahoma State Cowboys will be on the road. The Cowboys and the #10 Texas Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Moody Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where Texas won 56-46, we could be in for a big score.

Oklahoma State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Iowa State Cyclones this past Saturday, sneaking past 61-59. The top scorer for Oklahoma State was guard Avery Anderson III (18 points).

Meanwhile, Texas beat the West Virginia Mountaineers 69-61 this past Saturday. Texas got double-digit scores from four players: guard Marcus Carr (23), forward Dylan Disu (13), forward Christian Bishop (11), and guard Tyrese Hunter (11).

The Cowboys are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Oklahoma State is now 11-8 while the Longhorns sit at 16-3. Oklahoma State is 4-6 after wins this year, Texas 12-3.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Longhorns are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Longhorns as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas have won ten out of their last 16 games against Oklahoma State.