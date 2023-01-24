Who's Playing
Oklahoma State @ Texas
Current Records: Oklahoma State 11-8; Texas 16-3
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Oklahoma State Cowboys will be on the road. The Cowboys and the #10 Texas Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Moody Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where Texas won 56-46, we could be in for a big score.
Oklahoma State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Iowa State Cyclones this past Saturday, sneaking past 61-59. The top scorer for Oklahoma State was guard Avery Anderson III (18 points).
Meanwhile, Texas beat the West Virginia Mountaineers 69-61 this past Saturday. Texas got double-digit scores from four players: guard Marcus Carr (23), forward Dylan Disu (13), forward Christian Bishop (11), and guard Tyrese Hunter (11).
The Cowboys are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-4 ATS when expected to lose.
Oklahoma State is now 11-8 while the Longhorns sit at 16-3. Oklahoma State is 4-6 after wins this year, Texas 12-3.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas
- TV: Longhorn Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
Odds
The Longhorns are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Longhorns as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Texas have won ten out of their last 16 games against Oklahoma State.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Texas 56 vs. Oklahoma State 46
- Jan 22, 2022 - Texas 56 vs. Oklahoma State 51
- Jan 08, 2022 - Oklahoma State 64 vs. Texas 51
- Mar 13, 2021 - Texas 91 vs. Oklahoma State 86
- Feb 06, 2021 - Oklahoma State 75 vs. Texas 67
- Dec 20, 2020 - Texas 77 vs. Oklahoma State 74
- Mar 07, 2020 - Oklahoma State 81 vs. Texas 59
- Jan 15, 2020 - Texas 76 vs. Oklahoma State 64
- Feb 16, 2019 - Texas 69 vs. Oklahoma State 57
- Jan 08, 2019 - Oklahoma State 61 vs. Texas 58
- Feb 24, 2018 - Texas 65 vs. Oklahoma State 64
- Jan 13, 2018 - Oklahoma State 65 vs. Texas 64
- Feb 11, 2017 - Oklahoma State 84 vs. Texas 71
- Jan 04, 2017 - Texas 82 vs. Oklahoma State 79
- Mar 04, 2016 - Texas 62 vs. Oklahoma State 50
- Jan 16, 2016 - Texas 74 vs. Oklahoma State 69