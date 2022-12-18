Who's Playing

Stanford @ No. 7 Texas

Current Records: Stanford 4-6; Texas 8-1

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal will take on the #7 Texas Longhorns at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at American Airlines Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Cardinal took their game at home on Friday with ease, bagging an 85-40 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix. Stanford was heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Ryan Agarwal (11), forward Spencer Jones (10), forward Brandon Angel (10), and guard Jarvis Moss (10).

Meanwhile, Texas didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Rice Owls on Monday, but they still walked away with an 87-81 win. The Longhorns' guard Marcus Carr did his thing and had 28 points.

The wins brought Stanford up to 4-6 and Texas to 8-1. Stanford is 0-3 after wins this year, Texas 6-1.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas have won both of the games they've played against Stanford in the last eight years.