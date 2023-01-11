Who's Playing

TCU @ Texas

Current Records: TCU 13-2; Texas 13-2

What to Know

Get ready for a Big 12 battle as the #17 TCU Horned Frogs and the #10 Texas Longhorns will face off at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Moody Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Longhorns winning the first 75-66 at home and TCU taking the second 65-60.

TCU lost 69-67 to the Iowa State Cyclones this past Saturday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Iowa State's guard Gabe Kalscheur with 0:02 left to play. The defeat was just more heartbreak for TCU, who fell 54-51 when the teams previously met last February. Guard Mike Miles Jr. (18 points) and guard Damion Baugh (17 points) were the top scorers for TCU.

Meanwhile, Texas beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 56-46 this past Saturday.

The Horned Frogs are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

TCU didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with Texas when the two teams previously met in March of last year, but they still walked away with a 65-60 victory. TCU's win shoved Texas out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Longhorns are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Horned Frogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Texas have won nine out of their last 16 games against TCU.