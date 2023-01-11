Who's Playing
TCU @ Texas
Current Records: TCU 13-2; Texas 13-2
What to Know
Get ready for a Big 12 battle as the #17 TCU Horned Frogs and the #10 Texas Longhorns will face off at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Moody Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Longhorns winning the first 75-66 at home and TCU taking the second 65-60.
TCU lost 69-67 to the Iowa State Cyclones this past Saturday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Iowa State's guard Gabe Kalscheur with 0:02 left to play. The defeat was just more heartbreak for TCU, who fell 54-51 when the teams previously met last February. Guard Mike Miles Jr. (18 points) and guard Damion Baugh (17 points) were the top scorers for TCU.
Meanwhile, Texas beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 56-46 this past Saturday.
The Horned Frogs are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
TCU didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with Texas when the two teams previously met in March of last year, but they still walked away with a 65-60 victory. TCU's win shoved Texas out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $40.00
Odds
The Longhorns are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Horned Frogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Texas have won nine out of their last 16 games against TCU.
- Mar 10, 2022 - TCU 65 vs. Texas 60
- Feb 23, 2022 - Texas 75 vs. TCU 66
- Jan 25, 2022 - Texas 73 vs. TCU 50
- Mar 07, 2021 - Texas 76 vs. TCU 64
- Feb 13, 2021 - Texas 70 vs. TCU 55
- Feb 19, 2020 - Texas 70 vs. TCU 56
- Jan 29, 2020 - Texas 62 vs. TCU 61
- Apr 02, 2019 - Texas 58 vs. TCU 44
- Mar 09, 2019 - TCU 69 vs. Texas 56
- Jan 23, 2019 - TCU 65 vs. Texas 61
- Feb 10, 2018 - TCU 87 vs. Texas 71
- Jan 10, 2018 - Texas 99 vs. TCU 98
- Feb 04, 2017 - TCU 78 vs. Texas 63
- Jan 11, 2017 - TCU 64 vs. Texas 61
- Jan 26, 2016 - Texas 71 vs. TCU 54
- Jan 09, 2016 - TCU 58 vs. Texas 57