Who's Playing

Texas-El Paso @ No. 12 Texas

What to Know

The #12 Texas Longhorns and the Texas-El Paso Miners are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Moody Center. Texas was 22-12 last season and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Purdue Boilermakers 81-71. While Texas-El Paso was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 20-14.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.