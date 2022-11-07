Who's Playing
Texas-El Paso @ No. 12 Texas
What to Know
The #12 Texas Longhorns and the Texas-El Paso Miners are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Moody Center. Texas was 22-12 last season and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Purdue Boilermakers 81-71. While Texas-El Paso was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 20-14.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas
- TV: Longhorn Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.