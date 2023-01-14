Who's Playing

Texas Tech @ Texas

Current Records: Texas Tech 10-6; Texas 14-2

What to Know

The Texas Tech Red Raiders won both of their matches against the #10 Texas Longhorns last season (77-64 and 61-55) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. Texas Tech and the Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 battle at 8 p.m. ET at Moody Center. Texas will be strutting in after a win while Texas Tech will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Texas Tech was pulverized by the Iowa State Cyclones 84-50 on Tuesday. Guard Pop Isaacs wasn't much of a difference maker for Texas Tech; Isaacs played for 32 minutes with 3-for-13 shooting.

Meanwhile, Texas narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the TCU Horned Frogs 79-75. Four players on the Longhorns scored in the double digits: forward Timmy Allen (17), guard Sir'Jabari Rice (15), forward Dylan Disu (14), and guard Marcus Carr (11). Dylan Disu's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday. Disu's points were the most he has had all season.

The Red Raiders are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

Texas Tech is now 10-6 while the Longhorns sit at 14-2. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Texas Tech comes into the game boasting the 24th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.50%. Texas has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 18th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 82.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $100.00

Odds

The Longhorns are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Longhorns as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas Tech have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Texas.