Who's Playing
Texas Tech @ Texas
Current Records: Texas Tech 10-6; Texas 14-2
What to Know
The Texas Tech Red Raiders won both of their matches against the #10 Texas Longhorns last season (77-64 and 61-55) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. Texas Tech and the Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 battle at 8 p.m. ET at Moody Center. Texas will be strutting in after a win while Texas Tech will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Texas Tech was pulverized by the Iowa State Cyclones 84-50 on Tuesday. Guard Pop Isaacs wasn't much of a difference maker for Texas Tech; Isaacs played for 32 minutes with 3-for-13 shooting.
Meanwhile, Texas narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the TCU Horned Frogs 79-75. Four players on the Longhorns scored in the double digits: forward Timmy Allen (17), guard Sir'Jabari Rice (15), forward Dylan Disu (14), and guard Marcus Carr (11). Dylan Disu's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday. Disu's points were the most he has had all season.
The Red Raiders are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.
Texas Tech is now 10-6 while the Longhorns sit at 14-2. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Texas Tech comes into the game boasting the 24th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.50%. Texas has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 18th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 82.1 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $100.00
Odds
The Longhorns are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Longhorns as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Texas Tech have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Texas.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Texas Tech 61 vs. Texas 55
- Feb 01, 2022 - Texas Tech 77 vs. Texas 64
- Mar 11, 2021 - Texas 67 vs. Texas Tech 66
- Feb 27, 2021 - Texas Tech 68 vs. Texas 59
- Jan 13, 2021 - Texas Tech 79 vs. Texas 77
- Feb 29, 2020 - Texas 68 vs. Texas Tech 58
- Feb 08, 2020 - Texas Tech 62 vs. Texas 57
- Mar 04, 2019 - Texas Tech 70 vs. Texas 51
- Jan 12, 2019 - Texas Tech 68 vs. Texas 62
- Mar 08, 2018 - Texas Tech 73 vs. Texas 69
- Jan 31, 2018 - Texas Tech 73 vs. Texas 71
- Jan 17, 2018 - Texas 67 vs. Texas Tech 58
- Mar 08, 2017 - Texas 61 vs. Texas Tech 52
- Mar 01, 2017 - Texas Tech 67 vs. Texas 57
- Feb 01, 2017 - Texas 62 vs. Texas Tech 58
- Feb 06, 2016 - Texas 69 vs. Texas Tech 59
- Jan 02, 2016 - Texas Tech 82 vs. Texas 74