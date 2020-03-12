How to watch Texas vs. Texas Tech: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Texas Tech @ Texas

Regular Season Records: Texas Tech 18-13; Texas 19-12

Last Season Records: Texas 16-16; Texas Tech 26-6

What to Know

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Texas Longhorns are set to clash at 12:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Sprint Center in the second round of the Big 12 Conference Tourney. Texas Tech is limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

The Red Raiders lost a heartbreaker to the Kansas Jayhawks when they met in February, and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. It was close but no cigar for Texas Tech as they fell 66-62 to Kansas. Texas Tech's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Davide Moretti, who had 18 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, Texas found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 81-59 punch to the gut against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday. Guard Andrew Jones had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Texas Tech came up short against Texas when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, falling 68-58. A big part of the Red Raiders' success was guard Jahmi'us Ramsey, so the Longhorns will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Raiders are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Longhorns, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 125

Series History

Texas Tech have won seven out of their last 12 games against Texas.