How to watch Texas vs. Texas Tech: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
Who's Playing
Texas Tech @ Texas
Regular Season Records: Texas Tech 18-13; Texas 19-12
Last Season Records: Texas 16-16; Texas Tech 26-6
What to Know
The Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Texas Longhorns are set to clash at 12:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Sprint Center in the second round of the Big 12 Conference Tourney. Texas Tech is limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.
The Red Raiders lost a heartbreaker to the Kansas Jayhawks when they met in February, and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. It was close but no cigar for Texas Tech as they fell 66-62 to Kansas. Texas Tech's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Davide Moretti, who had 18 points in addition to five boards.
Meanwhile, Texas found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 81-59 punch to the gut against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday. Guard Andrew Jones had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.
Texas Tech came up short against Texas when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, falling 68-58. A big part of the Red Raiders' success was guard Jahmi'us Ramsey, so the Longhorns will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Red Raiders are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Longhorns, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 125
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Texas Tech have won seven out of their last 12 games against Texas.
- Feb 29, 2020 - Texas 68 vs. Texas Tech 58
- Feb 08, 2020 - Texas Tech 62 vs. Texas 57
- Mar 04, 2019 - Texas Tech 70 vs. Texas 51
- Jan 12, 2019 - Texas Tech 68 vs. Texas 62
- Mar 08, 2018 - Texas Tech 73 vs. Texas 69
- Jan 31, 2018 - Texas Tech 73 vs. Texas 71
- Jan 17, 2018 - Texas 67 vs. Texas Tech 58
- Mar 08, 2017 - Texas 61 vs. Texas Tech 52
- Mar 01, 2017 - Texas Tech 67 vs. Texas 57
- Feb 01, 2017 - Texas 62 vs. Texas Tech 58
- Feb 06, 2016 - Texas 69 vs. Texas Tech 59
- Jan 02, 2016 - Texas Tech 82 vs. Texas 74
