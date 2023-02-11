Who's Playing

West Virginia @ Texas

Current Records: West Virginia 15-9; Texas 19-5

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the West Virginia Mountaineers will be on the road. West Virginia and the #5 Texas Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET Saturday at Moody Center. The Mountaineers haven't won a game against the Longhorns since Feb. 20 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

West Virginia didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Iowa State Cyclones on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 76-71 victory. West Virginia can attribute much of their success to forward Emmitt Matthews Jr., who had 20 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Texas came up short against the Kansas Jayhawks on Monday, falling 88-80. A silver lining for Texas was the play of guard Marcus Carr, who had 29 points.

The Mountaineers are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

West Virginia's win lifted them to 15-9 while Texas' loss dropped them down to 19-5. We'll see if West Virginia can repeat their recent success or if the Longhorns bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $74.00

Odds

The Longhorns are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Texas have won ten out of their last 16 games against West Virginia.