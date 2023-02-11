Who's Playing
West Virginia @ Texas
Current Records: West Virginia 15-9; Texas 19-5
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the West Virginia Mountaineers will be on the road. West Virginia and the #5 Texas Longhorns will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET Saturday at Moody Center. The Mountaineers haven't won a game against the Longhorns since Feb. 20 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
West Virginia didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Iowa State Cyclones on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 76-71 victory. West Virginia can attribute much of their success to forward Emmitt Matthews Jr., who had 20 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Texas came up short against the Kansas Jayhawks on Monday, falling 88-80. A silver lining for Texas was the play of guard Marcus Carr, who had 29 points.
The Mountaineers are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
West Virginia's win lifted them to 15-9 while Texas' loss dropped them down to 19-5. We'll see if West Virginia can repeat their recent success or if the Longhorns bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $74.00
Odds
The Longhorns are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Texas have won ten out of their last 16 games against West Virginia.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Texas 69 vs. West Virginia 61
- Feb 26, 2022 - Texas 82 vs. West Virginia 81
- Jan 01, 2022 - Texas 74 vs. West Virginia 59
- Feb 20, 2021 - West Virginia 84 vs. Texas 82
- Jan 09, 2021 - Texas 72 vs. West Virginia 70
- Feb 24, 2020 - Texas 67 vs. West Virginia 57
- Jan 20, 2020 - West Virginia 97 vs. Texas 59
- Feb 09, 2019 - Texas 75 vs. West Virginia 53
- Jan 05, 2019 - Texas 61 vs. West Virginia 54
- Mar 03, 2018 - Texas 87 vs. West Virginia 79
- Jan 20, 2018 - West Virginia 86 vs. Texas 51
- Mar 09, 2017 - West Virginia 63 vs. Texas 53
- Feb 20, 2017 - West Virginia 77 vs. Texas 62
- Jan 14, 2017 - West Virginia 74 vs. Texas 72
- Feb 16, 2016 - Texas 85 vs. West Virginia 78
- Jan 20, 2016 - Texas 56 vs. West Virginia 49