How to watch Texas vs. West Virginia: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Texas vs. West Virginia basketball game
Who's Playing
West Virginia @ Texas
Current Records: West Virginia 19-8; Texas 16-11
What to Know
The #17 West Virginia Mountaineers and the Texas Longhorns are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (5-5), but not for long. West Virginia and Texas will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Frank Erwin Special Events Center. The Mountaineers are the favorites here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
West Virginia came up short against the TCU Horned Frogs this past Saturday, falling 67-60. Forward Derek Culver (18 points) and guard Taz Sherman (16 points) were the top scorers for West Virginia.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 35 turnovers, the Longhorns took down the Kansas State Wildcats 70-59 this past Saturday. Texas' guard Courtney Ramey was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 26 points along with six boards and five steals.
West Virginia is now 19-8 while Texas sits at 16-11. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: West Virginia have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38%, which places them seventh in college basketball. As for the Longhorns, they come into the game boasting the 28th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 63.5. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Frank Erwin Special Events Center -- Austin, Texas
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Mountaineers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Longhorns, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Mountaineers, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: 127
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Texas and West Virginia both have five wins in their last ten games.
- Jan 20, 2020 - West Virginia 97 vs. Texas 59
- Feb 09, 2019 - Texas 75 vs. West Virginia 53
- Jan 05, 2019 - Texas 61 vs. West Virginia 54
- Mar 03, 2018 - Texas 87 vs. West Virginia 79
- Jan 20, 2018 - West Virginia 86 vs. Texas 51
- Mar 09, 2017 - West Virginia 63 vs. Texas 53
- Feb 20, 2017 - West Virginia 77 vs. Texas 62
- Jan 14, 2017 - West Virginia 74 vs. Texas 72
- Feb 16, 2016 - Texas 85 vs. West Virginia 78
- Jan 20, 2016 - Texas 56 vs. West Virginia 49
-
