How to watch Texas vs. West Virginia: TV, streaming online, pick, line, predictions
The reeling Mountaineers look to get back on track against Texas at home
West Virginia began Big 12 play a perfect 4-0 and looked destined to challenge Kansas for the Big 12 title this season. But a road loss to Texas Tech and a stunning loss to Kansas in which the Mountaineers coughed up a 16-point lead has them desperate for a win on Saturday against Texas after losing two straight.
Texas is no tough out, though. The Longhorns are coming off their best win of the season over Texas Tech on their home floor, and have been ultra competitive in each of their conference tilts this season.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday, 2 p.m. ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W. Va.
- TV: CBS
- Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App
Odds and analysis
- Game Forecast: SportsLine
- Latest line: West Virginia by 9
While I think WVU wins this one at home, I'm not confident picking them against the spread. The Mountaineers are on a two-game skid and Texas is fresh off its biggest win of the season. Give me Texas plus the number. Pick: Texas + 9
