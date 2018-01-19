How to watch Texas vs. West Virginia: TV, streaming online, predictions, line, pick
The reeling Mountaineers look to get back on track against Texas at home
West Virginia began Big 12 play a perfect 4-0 and looked destined to challenge Kansas for the Big 12 title this season. But a road loss to Texas Tech and a stunning loss to Kansas in which the Mountaineers coughed up a 16-point lead has them desperate for a win on Saturday against Texas after losing two straight.
Texas is no tough out, though. The Longhorns are coming off their best win of the season over Texas Tech on their home floor, and have been ultra competitive in each of their conference tilts this season.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday, 2 p.m, ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W. Va.
- TV: CBS
- Streaming: CBSSports.com | CBS Sports App
Odds and analysis
- Check Sportsline's College Basketball pick sheet for all your daily odds.
-
How to watch Arizona-Stanford
The Wildcats face a surging Stanford team that has risen as a potential Pac-12 contender
-
How to watch Villanova-UConn
The first-ranked Wildcats travel to UConn to face a middling Huskies team that is 3-3 in league...
-
Edwards 'family' has Purdue surging
The Boilermakers top two scorers share a last name, but aren't related
-
NCAA president wants 'meaningful change'
'Meaningful change' is on the way to college basketball, Emmert says
-
Bracketology: Boilers up to a No. 1 seed
The red-hot Boilermakers are a projected No. 1 seed in Jerry Palm's latest bracket
-
Friday's updated top 25 (and 1) rankings
The Gaels are back in the Top 25 (and 1) after taking down the Zags