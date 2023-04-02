After a thrilling Saturday at the Final Four, there will be another exciting game in Houston before Monday's NCAA Tournament Championship Game. The second annual HBCU All-Star Game is set for Sunday at 4 p.m. ET at H&PE Arena on the campus of Texas Southern. The game will be televised on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

The game will pit Team Willis Reed against Team Dr. Dick Barnett, paying tribute to two of the top all-time HBCU basketball players. The rosters will be comprised of the top senior players from several of the country's top HBCU programs.

Team Dr. Dick Barnett is coached by Howard's Kenneth Blakeney and Tuskegee's Benjy Taylor. Team Barnett is comprised of members of the MEAC, CAA, OVC, and SIAC conferences.

"It is truly an authentic pride I have being the coach at Howard and representing our university … we are all here to celebrate black culture and celebrate HBCUs and put on a great show in front of the world tomorrow," Blakeney said

Team Willis Reed is coached by Virginia Union's Jay Butler and Grambling State's Donte' Jackson. Team Reed is comprised of members of the SWAC and CIAA conferences.

"They got a bunch of guards that can put it in the basket … but we got the big guys on the SWAC and the CIAA and I think we can pound it inside and have our way with them inside," Butler said

Here's a look at the rosters for Sunday's game:

Team Willis Reed

Cameron Christian – Grambling State (SWAC)

Shawndarius Cowart – Grambling State (SWAC)

Brion Whitley – Southern University (SWAC)

Jordan Karl Nicholas – Texas Southern (SWAC)

John Walker III – Texas Southern (SWAC)

Shaun Doss Jr – Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC)

Marcus Garrett – Bethune-Cookman (SWAC)

Dontrell McQuarter – Alcorn State (SWAC)

Will Douglas – Prairie View A&M (SWAC)

Terry Collins – Mississippi Valley State (SWAC)

Robert Osborne – Virginia Union (CIAA)

Korey Williams – Lincoln (CIAA)

Team Dr. Dick Barnett

Joe Bryant Jr. – Norfolk State (MEAC)

Kris Bankston – Norfolk State (MEAC)

Isaiah Burke – Morgan State (MEAC)

Brendan Medley-Bacon – North Carolina Central (MEAC)

Sam Sessom – Coppin State (MEAC)

Nathanial Pollard Jr. – University of Maryland Eastern Shore (MEAC)

Demetric Horton – North Carolina A&T State (CAA)

Marquis Godwin – Hampton (CAA)

JR Clay – Tennessee State (OVC)

Gregg Boyd – Tuskegee (SIAC)

Kerry Richardson – Morehouse (SIAC)

Eleik Bowles – Savannah State (SIAC)

Watch HBCU All-Star Game

Date: Sunday, April 2 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: H&PE Arena -- Houston

TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+