How to watch the Cancun Challenge on CBS Sports Network and SportsLive: Date, bracket, times

Daytime basketball is one of the greatest joys each holiday season, and there will be plenty of it on Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to the Cancun Challenge filling up the schedule on CBS Sports Network and SportsLive. The event, which will take place at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, starts Tuesday with Jacksonville State-Western Carolina and wraps with Penn State-Wright State. Sandwiched in between will be Southern Miss-North Florida and SMU-Bradley.

The eight-team event will conclude Wednesday with the championship game of the Mayan Division slated for 3 p.m. The Riviera Division championship will take place at 8:30 p.m.

Viewing information for Cancun Challenge Mayan Division



When : Tuesday-Wednesday



: Tuesday-Wednesday Where : Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico



: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico Live stream: SportsLive



Tuesday's Games

Wednesday's Games

Third Place, 12:30 p.m. ET (SportsLive)



Championship, 3 p.m. ET (SportsLive)



Viewing information for Cancun Challenge Riviera Division



When : Tuesday-Wednesday



: Tuesday-Wednesday Where : Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun



: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or authenticate through your provider and stream online)



CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or authenticate through your provider and stream online) Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Tuesday's Games

Wednesday's Games