Who's Playing

Boston College Eagles @ The Citadel Bulldogs

Current Records: Boston College 1-0, The Citadel 0-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Citadel Bulldogs will be playing at home against the Boston College Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at McAlister Field House. The Citadel might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Monday.

The Citadel had to start their season on the road , and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a 72-59 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wolfpack. The Citadel found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent.

The Citadel struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as North Carolina State posted 19.

Meanwhile, Boston College gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. Everything went their way against the Stags as the Eagles made off with a 89-70 victory.

Among those leading the charge was Quinten Post, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 31 points and 11 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaeden Zackery, who earned 10 points.

The Citadel is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 12-17-1 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for The Citadel considering the team was a sub-par 7-17 as the underdog last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $261.97. On the other hand, Boston College will play as the favorite, and the team was 5-5 as such last season.

Odds

Boston College is a big 10.5-point favorite against The Citadel, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Eagles as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

