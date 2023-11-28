Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ The Citadel Bulldogs

Current Records: Charleston Southern 2-4, The Citadel 3-4

What to Know

The Citadel has been on the road for three straight, but on Tuesday they'll finally head home. They will take on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Neither The Citadel nor Charleston Southern could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so it might be the defenses that decide this one.

Last Wednesday, the Bulldogs couldn't handle the Fighting Camels and fell 65-58.

Meanwhile, Charleston Southern's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. The contest between the Buccaneers and the Demon Deacons wasn't a total blowout, but with the Buccaneers falling 71-56 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

The last time the Bulldogs won on the road was back two weeks ago. Having now lost three straight away matches, they've bumped their record down to 3-4. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.3 points per game. As for the Buccaneers, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Citadel have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Charleston Southern struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

The Citadel came out on top in a nail-biter against Charleston Southern in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, sneaking past 76-73. Will The Citadel repeat their success, or does Charleston Southern have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

The Citadel won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.