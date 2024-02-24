Who's Playing

Chattanooga Mocs @ The Citadel Bulldogs

Current Records: Chattanooga 19-9, The Citadel 10-18

How To Watch

What to Know

Chattanooga is 8-2 against the Bulldogs since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The pair will face off in a Southern battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at McAlister Field House. Despite being away, Chattanooga is looking at a six-point advantage in the spread.

Last Wednesday, the Mocs didn't have too much trouble with the Terriers at home as they won 81-65. The over/under was set at 146.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Chattanooga can attribute much of their success to Honor Huff, who scored 29 points along with five assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Huff has scored all season. Sam Alexis was another key contributor, scoring eight points along with nine rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs couldn't handle the Bears on Wednesday and fell 87-78.

Despite their loss, The Citadel saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Quentin Millora-Brown, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Millora-Brown didn't help The Citadel's cause all that much against the Terriers two weeks ago but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Elijah Morgan, who scored 20 points.

The Mocs are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 19-9 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat was their eighth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 10-18.

Everything came up roses for Chattanooga against the Bulldogs in their previous matchup back in January as the team secured a 90-62 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Chattanooga since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Chattanooga is a solid 6-point favorite against The Citadel, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mocs as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chattanooga has won 8 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.