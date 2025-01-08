Who's Playing

Furman Paladins @ The Citadel Bulldogs

Current Records: Furman 13-2, The Citadel 5-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Furman is 9-1 against The Citadel since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Furman Paladins will be staying on the road to face off against The Citadel Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET at McAlister Field House. The Paladins are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.9 points per game this season.

Furman is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering UNCG just ended the team's six-game winning streak on Saturday. The game between them and the Spartans wasn't particularly close, with Furman falling 84-67. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Paladins in their matchups with the Spartans: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, The Citadel's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They took an 81-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of Chattanooga.

Furman's defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 13-2. As for The Citadel, their loss dropped their record down to 5-8.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Furman has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like The Citadel struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Furman skirted past The Citadel 82-79 in their previous matchup back in January of 2024. Does Furman have another victory up their sleeve, or will The Citadel turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Furman has won 9 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.