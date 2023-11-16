Who's Playing

North Greenville Crusaders @ The Citadel Bulldogs

Current Records: North Greenville 0-1, The Citadel 0-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Citadel Bulldogs will be playing at home against the North Greenville Crusaders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at McAlister Field House. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Citadel's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They fell 71-64 to the Blue Hose.

Meanwhile, North Greenville had to start their season on the road last Monday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They lost to the Paladins on the road by a decisive 84-68 margin. North Greenville has not had much luck with Furman recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

The Bulldogs' defeat dropped their record down to 0-3. As for the Crusaders, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Citadel have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Greenville struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.