Halftime Report

UNCG fell flat on their face against the Mocs last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. UNCG has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Bulldogs 42-26.

If UNCG keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 18-8 in no time. On the other hand, The Citadel will have to make due with a 9-17 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UNCG Spartans @ The Citadel Bulldogs

Current Records: UNCG 17-8, The Citadel 9-16

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UNCG has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and The Citadel Bulldogs will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McAlister Field House. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored UNCG last Saturday, but the final result did not. They were completely outmatched by the Mocs at home and fell 89-61. UNCG found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 22% worse than the opposition.

UNCG's loss came about despite a quality game from Mikeal Brown-Jones, who scored 25 points along with eight rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Brown-Jones has scored all season.

Meanwhile, The Citadel's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat. They fell 77-64 to the Terriers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for The Citadel in their matchups with the Terriers: they've now lost seven in a row.

Despite their loss, The Citadel saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. AJ Smith, who scored 27 points, was perhaps the best of all. It was the first time this season that Smith scored 20 or more points. Another player making a difference was Madison Durr, who scored 17 points along with two steals.

The Spartans dropped their record down to 17-8 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home. As for the Bulldogs, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 11 of their last 12 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-16 record this season.

Going forward, UNCG is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

UNCG beat the Bulldogs 73-67 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for UNCG since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UNCG is a 4.5-point favorite against The Citadel, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UNCG has won 9 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.