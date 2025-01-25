Halftime Report

Western Carolina is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 36-27 lead against The Citadel.

Western Carolina has yet to find success away from home, so they have something to prove. Victory is within reach; will this be their lucky break?

Who's Playing

Western Carolina Catamounts @ The Citadel Bulldogs

Current Records: Western Carolina 5-13, The Citadel 5-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.60

What to Know

Western Carolina and The Citadel are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Southern battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McAlister Field House. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for the Catamounts and ten for the Bulldogs.

Last Wednesday, Western Carolina took a serious blow against ETSU, falling 85-58.

Meanwhile, The Citadel couldn't handle Wofford on Wednesday and fell 79-68.

Western Carolina's defeat dropped their record down to 5-13. As for The Citadel, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 5-13.

Western Carolina is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-5 against the spread).

Western Carolina beat The Citadel 71-64 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Western Carolina since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

The Citadel is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Western Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

The Citadel and Western Carolina both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.