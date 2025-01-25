Halftime Report
Western Carolina is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 36-27 lead against The Citadel.
Western Carolina has yet to find success away from home, so they have something to prove. Victory is within reach; will this be their lucky break?
Who's Playing
Western Carolina Catamounts @ The Citadel Bulldogs
Current Records: Western Carolina 5-13, The Citadel 5-13
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $21.60
What to Know
Western Carolina and The Citadel are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Southern battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McAlister Field House. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for the Catamounts and ten for the Bulldogs.
Last Wednesday, Western Carolina took a serious blow against ETSU, falling 85-58.
Meanwhile, The Citadel couldn't handle Wofford on Wednesday and fell 79-68.
Western Carolina's defeat dropped their record down to 5-13. As for The Citadel, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 5-13.
Western Carolina is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-5 against the spread).
Western Carolina beat The Citadel 71-64 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Western Carolina since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
The Citadel is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Western Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 136.5 points.
Series History
The Citadel and Western Carolina both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 07, 2024 - Western Carolina 71 vs. The Citadel 64
- Jan 03, 2024 - Western Carolina 80 vs. The Citadel 71
- Jan 25, 2023 - The Citadel 81 vs. Western Carolina 70
- Jan 14, 2023 - The Citadel 65 vs. Western Carolina 61
- Jan 26, 2022 - The Citadel 68 vs. Western Carolina 66
- Jan 05, 2022 - Western Carolina 94 vs. The Citadel 90
- Mar 05, 2021 - The Citadel 100 vs. Western Carolina 86
- Feb 06, 2021 - The Citadel 74 vs. Western Carolina 63
- Feb 01, 2021 - Western Carolina 76 vs. The Citadel 75
- Feb 22, 2020 - Western Carolina 96 vs. The Citadel 84