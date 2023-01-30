Who's Playing

Chicago State @ The Citadel

Current Records: Chicago State 6-17; The Citadel 9-13

What to Know

The The Citadel Bulldogs will stay at home another game and welcome the Chicago State Cougars at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 30 at McAlister Field House. The Cougars should still be feeling good after a win, while The Citadel will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Bulldogs came up short against the Mercer Bears this past Saturday, falling 74-65. The Citadel got double-digit scores from four players: forward Stephen Clark (18), guard AJ Smith (12), guard Austin Ash (11), and guard Elijah Morgan (11).

Meanwhile, Chicago State took their matchup at home this past Saturday with ease, bagging a 101-66 victory over the Aurora Spartans.

The Citadel is now 9-13 while Chicago State sits at 6-17. The Cougars are 1-4 after wins this year, and The Citadel is 6-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.