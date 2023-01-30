Who's Playing

Chicago State @ The Citadel

Current Records: Chicago State 6-17; The Citadel 9-13

What to Know

The The Citadel Bulldogs have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Chicago State Cougars at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 30 at McAlister Field House. Chicago State will be strutting in after a victory while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Citadel came up short against the Mercer Bears this past Saturday, falling 74-65. The Citadel got double-digit scores from four players: forward Stephen Clark (18), guard AJ Smith (12), guard Austin Ash (11), and guard Elijah Morgan (11).

Meanwhile, Chicago State was fully in charge this past Saturday, breezing past the Aurora Spartans 101-66 at home.

Barring any buzzer beaters, The Citadel is expected to win a tight contest Monday. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Bulldogs are now 9-13 while the Cougars sit at 6-17. Chicago State is 1-4 after wins this year, and The Citadel is 6-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.