Who's Playing

E. Tennessee State @ The Citadel

Current Records: E. Tennessee State 6-11; The Citadel 6-10

What to Know

The E. Tennessee State Buccaneers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. E. Tennessee State and the The Citadel Bulldogs will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at McAlister Field House. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Buccaneers winning the first 77-67 and The Citadel taking the second 84-76.

The contest between E. Tennessee State and the Furman Paladins this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with E. Tennessee State falling 70-56 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, 2023 "welcomed" The Citadel with a 77-57 beatdown courtesy of the Wofford Terriers this past Saturday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, E. Tennessee State is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-7 against the spread when favored.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buccaneers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

E. Tennessee State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against The Citadel.