Who's Playing
E. Tennessee State @ The Citadel
Current Records: E. Tennessee State 6-11; The Citadel 6-10
What to Know
The E. Tennessee State Buccaneers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. E. Tennessee State and the The Citadel Bulldogs will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at McAlister Field House. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Buccaneers winning the first 77-67 and The Citadel taking the second 84-76.
The contest between E. Tennessee State and the Furman Paladins this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with E. Tennessee State falling 70-56 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, 2023 "welcomed" The Citadel with a 77-57 beatdown courtesy of the Wofford Terriers this past Saturday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, E. Tennessee State is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-7 against the spread when favored.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Buccaneers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
E. Tennessee State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against The Citadel.
- Mar 04, 2022 - The Citadel 84 vs. E. Tennessee State 76
- Feb 19, 2022 - E. Tennessee State 77 vs. The Citadel 67
- Jan 22, 2022 - The Citadel 75 vs. E. Tennessee State 73
- Feb 10, 2021 - The Citadel 79 vs. E. Tennessee State 71
- Jan 30, 2021 - E. Tennessee State 112 vs. The Citadel 84
- Feb 12, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 91 vs. The Citadel 67
- Dec 04, 2019 - E. Tennessee State 96 vs. The Citadel 84
- Feb 14, 2019 - E. Tennessee State 91 vs. The Citadel 83
- Jan 10, 2019 - E. Tennessee State 98 vs. The Citadel 73
- Feb 20, 2018 - The Citadel 84 vs. E. Tennessee State 82
- Jan 29, 2018 - E. Tennessee State 73 vs. The Citadel 71
- Feb 09, 2017 - E. Tennessee State 90 vs. The Citadel 69
- Jan 05, 2017 - E. Tennessee State 115 vs. The Citadel 71
- Feb 18, 2016 - E. Tennessee State 67 vs. The Citadel 51
- Jan 23, 2016 - E. Tennessee State 101 vs. The Citadel 92