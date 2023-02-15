Who's Playing

Current Records: Furman 21-6; The Citadel 9-18

The The Citadel Bulldogs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Furman Paladins and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 3 of 2018. The Citadel and Furman will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at McAlister Field House. The Paladins will be strutting in after a victory while The Citadel will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Citadel was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 76-70 to the Samford Bulldogs. The losing side was boosted by guard Austin Ash, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and five boards.

Meanwhile, Furman simply couldn't be stopped this past Saturday, as they easily beat the Western Carolina Catamounts at home 93-59. Furman got double-digit scores from five players: forward Jalen Slawson (17), guard Marcus Foster (17), guard Mike Bothwell (16), forward Tyrese Hughey (11), and forward Alex Williams (10).

The Citadel have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 15.5-point spread they are up against. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in eight of their 12 home games.

The Citadel is now 9-18 while Furman sits at 21-6. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Citadel is stumbling into the contest with the 38th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.9 on average. The Paladins' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 82.8 points per game on average, good for 10th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

The Paladins are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Paladins as a 14.5-point favorite.

Furman have won 13 out of their last 15 games against The Citadel.