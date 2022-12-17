Who's Playing

Longwood @ The Citadel

Current Records: Longwood 6-5; The Citadel 5-5

What to Know

The Longwood Lancers' road trip will continue as they head to McAlister Field House at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday to face off against the The Citadel Bulldogs. Longwood should still be feeling good after a victory, while The Citadel will be looking to right the ship.

The St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Lancers proved too difficult a challenge. Longwood secured a 63-57 W over St. Francis (N.Y.).

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 100-67, which was the final score in The Citadel's tilt against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Tuesday. The top scorers for The Citadel were forward Stephen Clark (15 points) and forward Jackson Price (15 points).

Longwood's win brought them up to 6-5 while the Bulldogs' defeat pulled them down to 5-5. The Lancers are 2-3 after wins this year, and The Citadel is 3-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

The Citadel have won two out of their last three games against Longwood.