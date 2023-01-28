Who's Playing

Mercer @ The Citadel

Current Records: Mercer 10-12; The Citadel 9-12

What to Know

The Mercer Bears and the The Citadel Bulldogs are set to square off in a Southern matchup at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at McAlister Field House. The teams split their matchups last year, with Mercer winning the first 71-64 on the road and The Citadel taking the second 71-67.

Things were close when the Bears and the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers clashed on Wednesday, but Mercer ultimately edged out the opposition 71-67.

Meanwhile, The Citadel had enough points to win and then some against the Western Carolina Catamounts on Wednesday, taking their game 81-70.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Mercer is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. But bettors beware: they are only 3-6 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped Mercer to 10-12 and the Bulldogs to 9-12. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

Odds

The Bears are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bulldogs as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Mercer have won 11 out of their last 15 games against The Citadel.