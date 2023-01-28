Who's Playing
Mercer @ The Citadel
Current Records: Mercer 10-12; The Citadel 9-12
What to Know
The Mercer Bears and the The Citadel Bulldogs are set to square off in a Southern matchup at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at McAlister Field House. The teams split their matchups last year, with Mercer winning the first 71-64 on the road and The Citadel taking the second 71-67.
Things were close when the Bears and the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers clashed on Wednesday, but Mercer ultimately edged out the opposition 71-67.
Meanwhile, The Citadel had enough points to win and then some against the Western Carolina Catamounts on Wednesday, taking their game 81-70.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Mercer is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. But bettors beware: they are only 3-6 against the spread when favored.
Their wins bumped Mercer to 10-12 and the Bulldogs to 9-12. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bears are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bulldogs as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Mercer have won 11 out of their last 15 games against The Citadel.
- Feb 23, 2022 - The Citadel 71 vs. Mercer 67
- Jan 17, 2022 - Mercer 71 vs. The Citadel 64
- Feb 22, 2021 - Mercer 88 vs. The Citadel 52
- Jan 20, 2021 - Mercer 83 vs. The Citadel 63
- Feb 26, 2020 - Mercer 73 vs. The Citadel 57
- Feb 01, 2020 - Mercer 76 vs. The Citadel 71
- Feb 09, 2019 - The Citadel 67 vs. Mercer 61
- Dec 01, 2018 - The Citadel 79 vs. Mercer 69
- Feb 23, 2018 - Mercer 83 vs. The Citadel 70
- Jan 27, 2018 - The Citadel 76 vs. Mercer 74
- Feb 18, 2017 - Mercer 89 vs. The Citadel 78
- Jan 28, 2017 - Mercer 82 vs. The Citadel 66
- Mar 04, 2016 - Mercer 71 vs. The Citadel 69
- Feb 06, 2016 - Mercer 88 vs. The Citadel 72
- Jan 09, 2016 - Mercer 91 vs. The Citadel 80