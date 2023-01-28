Who's Playing

Mercer @ The Citadel

Current Records: Mercer 10-12; The Citadel 9-12

What to Know

The The Citadel Bulldogs will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Citadel and the Mercer Bears will face off in a Southern battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at McAlister Field House. The teams split their matchups last year, with Mercer winning the first 71-64 on the road and the Bulldogs taking the second 71-67.

The Citadel had enough points to win and then some against the Western Carolina Catamounts on Wednesday, taking their game 81-70.

Meanwhile, things were close when Mercer and the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers clashed on Wednesday, but Mercer ultimately edged out the opposition 71-67.

Their wins bumped The Citadel to 9-12 and the Bears to 10-12. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

Series History

Mercer have won 11 out of their last 15 games against The Citadel.