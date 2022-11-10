Who's Playing

Presbyterian @ The Citadel

Current Records: Presbyterian 1-0; The Citadel 0-1

What to Know

The The Citadel Bulldogs and the Presbyterian Blue Hose are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (2-2), but not for long. The Bulldogs will take on Presbyterian at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at home. The Citadel is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.

The Citadel ended up a good deal behind the Clemson Tigers when they played on Monday, losing 80-69. A silver lining for The Citadel was the play of Austin Ash, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 19 points and five boards.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Monday was the absolute smackdown Presbyterian laid on the Carolina University Bruins.

The Bulldogs are now 0-1 while the Blue Hose sit at a mirror-image 1-0. A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Citadel is stumbling into the game with the 13th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.3 on average. To make matters even worse for The Citadel, Presbyterian comes into the matchup boasting the 30th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 15.3.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Blue Hose, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

The Citadel and Presbyterian both have two wins in their last four games.