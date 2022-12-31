Who's Playing
Samford @ The Citadel
Current Records: Samford 7-7; The Citadel 6-7
What to Know
The The Citadel Bulldogs are 3-10 against the Samford Bulldogs since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Citadel and Samford will face off in a Southern battle at 1 p.m. ET at McAlister Field House. The teams split their matchups last year, with The Citadel winning the first 107-93 at home and Samford taking the second 76-74.
The Citadel was able to grind out a solid win over the Chattanooga Mocs on Thursday, winning 76-68.
Meanwhile, the Mercer Bears typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Samford proved too difficult a challenge. Samford beat the Bears 78-69.
The Citadel is now 6-7 while Samford sits at 7-7. The Citadel is 2-3 after wins this year, Samford 5-1.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina
Series History
Samford have won ten out of their last 13 games against The Citadel.
- Feb 21, 2022 - Samford 76 vs. The Citadel 74
- Feb 05, 2022 - The Citadel 107 vs. Samford 93
- Feb 15, 2020 - Samford 74 vs. The Citadel 62
- Jan 01, 2020 - Samford 69 vs. The Citadel 68
- Mar 08, 2019 - Samford 100 vs. The Citadel 71
- Feb 23, 2019 - The Citadel 87 vs. Samford 83
- Jan 17, 2019 - Samford 80 vs. The Citadel 77
- Feb 10, 2018 - Samford 116 vs. The Citadel 103
- Jan 11, 2018 - Samford 107 vs. The Citadel 91
- Feb 25, 2017 - The Citadel 102 vs. Samford 96
- Jan 14, 2017 - Samford 98 vs. The Citadel 90
- Feb 08, 2016 - Samford 95 vs. The Citadel 86
- Jan 05, 2016 - Samford 94 vs. The Citadel 74