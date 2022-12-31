Who's Playing

Samford @ The Citadel

Current Records: Samford 7-7; The Citadel 6-7

What to Know

The The Citadel Bulldogs are 3-10 against the Samford Bulldogs since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Citadel and Samford will face off in a Southern battle at 1 p.m. ET at McAlister Field House. The teams split their matchups last year, with The Citadel winning the first 107-93 at home and Samford taking the second 76-74.

The Citadel was able to grind out a solid win over the Chattanooga Mocs on Thursday, winning 76-68.

Meanwhile, the Mercer Bears typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Samford proved too difficult a challenge. Samford beat the Bears 78-69.

The Citadel is now 6-7 while Samford sits at 7-7. The Citadel is 2-3 after wins this year, Samford 5-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House -- Charleston, South Carolina

Series History

Samford have won ten out of their last 13 games against The Citadel.