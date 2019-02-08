How to watch the early top 16 seeds of NCAA Tournament bracket revealed on NCAA March Madness Bracket Preview

For the third consecutive season the NCAA Tournament selection committee will reveal its early top 16 teams weeks before of Selection Sunday. The NCAA will let everyone know the top 16 seeds and where they would be placed in the bracket on the "NCAA March Madness Bracket Preview" show at 12:30 p.m. Saturday on CBS, airing just prior to the Kentucky vs. Mississippi State game.

The bracket preview show is aimed to give college basketball fans a snapshot at the committee's thought process and criteria for seeding teams as Selection Sunday fast approaches on March. 17.

The release will be revealed exclusively live on CBS, and a studio panel that includes Greg Gumbel, Clark Kellogg, Seth Davis and CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm will break down the top 16 teams in real time as well as a deep dive into the committee's criteria and where teams can improve their resume before March Madness.

Stanford Athletic Director Bernard Muir, in his first year as chairman of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee, will also be in studio explaining the thought process of the committee.

In the first two seasons of the Bracket Preview Show, the reveal has been telling. In 2017, then-No. 2 seed North Carolina went on to win the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed, and last season, midseason No. 1 seed Villanova kept its No. 1 seed and won the NCAA Tournament.

