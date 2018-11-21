How to watch the Emerald Coast Classic on CBS Sports Network: Date, bracket, times
The Emerald Coast Classic has some quality games Friday and Saturday in Niceville, Florida
One of the premier early-season events in college basketball at one of the premier locations -- the Emerald Coast Classic in beautiful Destin, Florida. -- tips on Friday afternoon on CBS Sports Network. The eight-team event features the likes of Baylor, Ole Miss, Cincinnati and George Mason, and will run into the weekend on Saturday night when the two winners from Friday will face off. Three games will air on CBS Sports Network
Emerald Coast Classic on CBS Sports Network
- When: Friday-Saturday
- Where: The Arena at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Florida
- TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or authenticate through your provider and stream online)
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Friday's games
- George Mason vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m. ET
- Baylor vs. Ole Miss, 9:30 p.m. ET
Saturday's Games
- Winner of George Mason/Cincinnati vs. winner of Baylor/Ole Miss, 7 p.m. ET
