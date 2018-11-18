How to watch the Jamaica Classic on CBS Sports Network: Date, time for Georgetown vs. USF and more
Georgetown headlines an eight-team field at the Jamaica Classic
Friday and Sunday have two full days of college basketball, as the Jamaica Classic comes to CBS Sports Network. Georgetown, fresh off an upset of Illinois in the Gavitt Games earlier this week, leads a field of eight teams squaring off in Montego Bay Convention Centre,. The eight teams will be squaring off in an attempt to come out with some valuable wins. It's two entire days of basketball at a time, so there's always something to watch.
Viewing information for Jamaica Classic
- When: Sunday
- Where: Montego Bay Convention Centre in Montego Bay, Jamaica
- TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or authenticate through your provider and stream online)
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Sunday's games
- Georgetown vs. USF, 12 p.m.
- Austin Peay vs. Campbell, 2;30 p.m.
- Ohio vs. Loyola Marymount, 6:30 p.m.
- Florida A&M vs. Central Connecticut State, 9 p.m.
