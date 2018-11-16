How to watch the Jamaica Classic on CBS Sports Network: Date, time to watch Georgetown, USF and more
Georgetown headlines an eight-team field at the Jamaica Classic
Friday and Sunday have two full days of college basketball, as the Jamaica Classic comes to CBS Sports Network. Georgetown, fresh off an upset of Illinois in the Gavitt Games earlier this week, leads a field of eight teams squaring off in Montego Bay Convention Centre,. The eight teams will be squaring off in an attempt to come out with some valuable wins. It's two entire days of basketball at a time, so there's always something to watch.
Friday's schedule features Austin Peay vs. Central Connecticut State, Florida A&M vs. Campbell, Ohio vs. USF and Georgetown vs. Loyola-Marymount. Sunday's schedule is Georgetown vs. USF, Austin Peay vs. Campbell, Ohio vs. Loyola-Marymount and Florida A&M vs. CCSU closes out the weekend.
Viewing information for Jamaica Classic
- When: Friday and Sunday
- Where: Montego Bay Convention Centre in Montego Bay, Jamaica
- TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or authenticate through your provider and stream online)
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Friday's games
- Austin Peay vs. Central Connecticut State , 11:30 a.m.
- Florida A&M vs. Campbell, 2 p.m
- Ohio vs. USF, 4:30 p.m.
- Georgetown vs. Loyola-Marymount, 7 p.m.
Sunday's games
- Georgetown vs. USF, 12 p.m.
- Austin Peay vs. Campbell, 2;30 p.m.
- Ohio vs. Loyola Marymount, 6:30 p.m.
- Florida A&M vs. Central Connecticut State, 9 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scouting Duke star Zion Williamson
What makes Zion a super NBA draft prospect, and what has he done well through three games
-
Watch No. 1 Notre Dame at No. 15 DePaul
The Fighting Irish, the reigning national champions, face a ranked opponent on the road
-
Top 25 And 1: Ohio State steps up
The Buckeyes are rolling once again after being doubted in the preseason
-
Hurley making his mark with Huskies
Hurley is quickly helping UConn gain back its respectability early on in his tenure
-
Memphis player dies after cancer battle
Sameh Azab was a reserve player for the Tigers in 2017-18
-
Cal nixes game over air quality concerns
A significant amount of smoke infiltrated Haas Pavilion, forcing Cal to cancel its Thursday...