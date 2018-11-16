How to watch the Jamaica Classic on CBS Sports Network: Date, time to watch Georgetown, USF and more

Friday and Sunday have two full days of college basketball, as the Jamaica Classic comes to CBS Sports Network. Georgetown, fresh off an upset of Illinois in the Gavitt Games earlier this week, leads a field of eight teams squaring off in Montego Bay Convention Centre,. The eight teams will be squaring off in an attempt to come out with some valuable wins. It's two entire days of basketball at a time, so there's always something to watch.

Friday's schedule features Austin Peay vs. Central Connecticut State, Florida A&M vs. Campbell, Ohio vs. USF and Georgetown vs. Loyola-Marymount. Sunday's schedule is Georgetown vs. USF, Austin Peay vs. Campbell, Ohio vs. Loyola-Marymount and Florida A&M vs. CCSU closes out the weekend.

Viewing information for Jamaica Classic

When: Friday and Sunday



Where: Montego Bay Convention Centre in Montego Bay, Jamaica



TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or authenticate through your provider and stream online)



CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or authenticate through your provider and stream online) Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Friday's games

Austin Peay vs. Central Connecticut State, 11:30 a.m.



Florida A&M vs. Campbell, 2 p.m.



Ohio vs. USF, 4:30 p.m.



Georgetown vs. Loyola-Marymount, 7 p.m.



Sunday's games