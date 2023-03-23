Two pioneers of college basketball will be profiled on Saturday when two documentaries are shown on CBS and Paramount+. "Think. See. Do. - The Legacy Of Pete Carril" and "Dear Coach Stringer" will air beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

"Think. See. Do. - The Legacy Of Pete Carril," which will air first, focuses on legendary Princeton men's basketball coach Pete Carril and his coaching philosophy. Carril spent 29 seasons with the Tigers and produced a 514-261 career head coaching record during that time.

Carril died in August at 92.

"We are so proud to share Coach Carril's story," National Association of Basketball Coaches Executive Director Craig Robinson said in a press release. "This is the second of several documentaries we are producing as part of the launch of Coaches+ Media, and we look forward to building on our mission to present entertaining and inspirational programming around the positive impact coaches have made in all of our lives."

"Think. See. Do. - The Legacy Of Pete Carril" will feature interviews with Jim Boeheim and Jay Wright.

Following "Think. See. Do. - The Legacy Of Pete Carril," legendary Rutgers women's basketball coach C. Vivian Stringer will be profiled in "Dear Coach Stringer," which will start at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Stringer is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Women's Basketball Hall of Fame. She also is the only women's head coach to lead a HBCU team to the Final Four, which she accomplished when took Cheyney University on an impressive run during the 1981-82 season.

"C. Vivian Stringer is a giant in our game. We can measure her many achievements and successes, but we will never be able to fully quantify what she means as a role model and inspiration to so many coaches who have followed in her footsteps," Women's Basketball Coaches Association Executive Director Danielle Donehew said in a press release. "The WBCA is proud to be associated with Coaches+ Media and honored to be part of presenting 'Dear Coach Stringer' and helping share Coach Stringer's remarkable story."

How to watch 'Think. See. Do. - The Legacy Of Pete Carril' and 'Dear Coach Stringer'