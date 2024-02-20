Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: Akron 19-6, Toledo 16-9

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Akron Zips and the Toledo Rockets are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 20th at Savage Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Zips were able to grind out a solid win over the Bulls, taking the game 73-62.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Toledo and the Bobcats didn't disappoint and broke past the 160.5 point over/under on Friday. The Rockets sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 85-83 win over the Bobcats. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The Zips have been performing well recently as they've won 11 of their last 13 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 19-6 record this season. As for the Rockets, their victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 16-9.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Akron have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Toledo, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given Akron's sizable advantage in that area, the Rockets will need to find a way to close that gap.

Akron was able to grind out a solid victory over the Rockets in their previous matchup on February 2nd, winning 77-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Akron since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Toledo has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Akron.