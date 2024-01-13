Who's Playing
Ball State Cardinals @ Toledo Rockets
Current Records: Ball State 8-7, Toledo 9-6
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio
What to Know
Ball State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Ball State Cardinals and the Toledo Rockets will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Savage Arena.
On Tuesday, the Cardinals were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 80-76 to the Zips.
Ball State's loss came about despite a quality game from Basheer Jihad, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 16 rebounds. That's the first time this season that Jihad pulled down ten or more rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalin Anderson, who scored 21 points along with five assists.
Meanwhile, Toledo waltzed into their matchup Tuesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with an 89-75 victory over the Golden Flashes.
Among those leading the charge was Tyler Cochran, who scored 21 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Ra'Heim Moss was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with five rebounds.
The Cardinals' loss dropped their record down to 8-7. As for the Rockets, they have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 9-6 record this season.
Ball State came up short against Toledo in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, falling 87-81. Can Ball State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Toledo has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Ball State.
- Mar 03, 2023 - Toledo 87 vs. Ball State 81
- Jan 03, 2023 - Ball State 90 vs. Toledo 83
- Feb 04, 2022 - Ball State 93 vs. Toledo 83
- Jan 18, 2022 - Toledo 83 vs. Ball State 70
- Mar 11, 2021 - Toledo 91 vs. Ball State 89
- Mar 05, 2021 - Toledo 89 vs. Ball State 70
- Feb 06, 2021 - Ball State 81 vs. Toledo 67
- Feb 29, 2020 - Toledo 69 vs. Ball State 63
- Jan 03, 2020 - Ball State 61 vs. Toledo 57
- Feb 26, 2019 - Toledo 80 vs. Ball State 72