Ball State Cardinals @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: Ball State 8-7, Toledo 9-6

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ball State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Ball State Cardinals and the Toledo Rockets will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Savage Arena.

On Tuesday, the Cardinals were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 80-76 to the Zips.

Ball State's loss came about despite a quality game from Basheer Jihad, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 16 rebounds. That's the first time this season that Jihad pulled down ten or more rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalin Anderson, who scored 21 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, Toledo waltzed into their matchup Tuesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with an 89-75 victory over the Golden Flashes.

Among those leading the charge was Tyler Cochran, who scored 21 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Ra'Heim Moss was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with five rebounds.

The Cardinals' loss dropped their record down to 8-7. As for the Rockets, they have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 9-6 record this season.

Ball State came up short against Toledo in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, falling 87-81. Can Ball State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Toledo has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Ball State.