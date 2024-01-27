Who's Playing

Bowling Green Falcons @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: Bowling Green 14-5, Toledo 12-7

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Toledo is heading back home. The Toledo Rockets and the Bowling Green Falcons will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Savage Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Toledo and N. Illinois didn't disappoint and broke past the 159 point over/under on Tuesday. The Rockets enjoyed a cozy 89-73 win over the Huskies. The score was all tied up 38-38 at the break, but Toledo was the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Bowling Green's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They took a 90-84 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Flashes. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Bowling Green in their matchups with Kent State: they've now lost nine in a row.

The Rockets are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-7 record this season. As for the Falcons, their loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Toledo hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.7 points per game. However, it's not like Bowling Green struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, Toledo is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

Toledo is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Bowling Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 157 points.

Series History

Toledo has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Bowling Green.