Who's Playing
Buffalo Bulls @ Toledo Rockets
Current Records: Buffalo 2-14, Toledo 10-6
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Buffalo and Toledo are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Savage Arena. Buffalo is staggering into the contest hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Toledo will skip in buoyed by four consecutive wins.
Last Friday, the Bulls lost to the Zips on the road by a decisive 76-59 margin. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Buffalo in their matchups with Akron: they've now lost six in a row.
Buffalo's loss came about despite a quality game from Sy Chatman, who scored 23 points along with seven rebounds. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. Less helpful for Buffalo was Isaiah Adams' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.
Meanwhile, the Rockets were able to grind out a solid victory over the Cardinals on Saturday, taking the game 77-72.
The Bulls' loss dropped their record down to 2-14. As for the Rockets, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-6 record this season.
Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Buffalo have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Toledo, though, as they've been averaging only 32.2 rebounds per game. Given Buffalo's sizeable advantage in that area, Toledo will need to find a way to close that gap.
Buffalo was pulverized by Toledo 101-71 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. The match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Buffalo was down 56-36.
Series History
Toledo and Buffalo both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 25, 2023 - Toledo 101 vs. Buffalo 71
- Jan 20, 2023 - Toledo 86 vs. Buffalo 77
- Mar 01, 2022 - Toledo 92 vs. Buffalo 76
- Jan 25, 2022 - Toledo 86 vs. Buffalo 75
- Feb 19, 2021 - Toledo 80 vs. Buffalo 70
- Feb 14, 2020 - Buffalo 83 vs. Toledo 67
- Feb 15, 2019 - Buffalo 88 vs. Toledo 82
- Jan 08, 2019 - Buffalo 110 vs. Toledo 80
- Mar 10, 2018 - Buffalo 76 vs. Toledo 66
- Jan 02, 2018 - Buffalo 104 vs. Toledo 94