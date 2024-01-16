Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: Buffalo 2-14, Toledo 10-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Buffalo and Toledo are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Savage Arena. Buffalo is staggering into the contest hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Toledo will skip in buoyed by four consecutive wins.

Last Friday, the Bulls lost to the Zips on the road by a decisive 76-59 margin. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Buffalo in their matchups with Akron: they've now lost six in a row.

Buffalo's loss came about despite a quality game from Sy Chatman, who scored 23 points along with seven rebounds. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. Less helpful for Buffalo was Isaiah Adams' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Rockets were able to grind out a solid victory over the Cardinals on Saturday, taking the game 77-72.

The Bulls' loss dropped their record down to 2-14. As for the Rockets, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-6 record this season.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Buffalo have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Toledo, though, as they've been averaging only 32.2 rebounds per game. Given Buffalo's sizeable advantage in that area, Toledo will need to find a way to close that gap.

Buffalo was pulverized by Toledo 101-71 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. The match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Buffalo was down 56-36.

Series History

Toledo and Buffalo both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.