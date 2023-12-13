Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: Marshall 3-6, Toledo 5-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd will head out on the road to face off against the Toledo Rockets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Savage Arena. Marshall pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 8.5-point favorite Rockets.

Marshall's four-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They came out on top against the Bobcats by a score of 74-69. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.3% better than the opposition, as Marshall's was.

Meanwhile, the Rockets didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Panthers on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 84-80 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Toledo.

Toledo's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Ra'Heim Moss led the charge by scoring 21 points along with three steals. Tyler Cochran was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds.

The Thundering Herd's victory bumped their record up to 3-6. As for the Rockets, they now have a winning record of 5-4.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Marshall have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Toledo, though, as they've been averaging only 30.3 rebounds per game. Given Marshall's sizeable advantage in that area, Toledo will need to find a way to close that gap.

Marshall strolled past Toledo when the teams last played back in December of 2022 by a score of 100-85. The rematch might be a little tougher for Marshall since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Toledo is a big 8.5-point favorite against Marshall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 9-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 162 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toledo has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Marshall.