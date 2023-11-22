Who's Playing

UC Irvine Anteaters @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: UC Irvine 4-1, Toledo 3-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 11:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 11:45 p.m. ET Where: Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets' road trip will continue as they head out to face the UC Irvine Anteaters at 11:45 p.m. ET on November 22nd at Dollar Loan Center. Toledo is expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Toledo and New Mexico didn't disappoint and broke past the 159.5 point over/under on Tuesday. The Rockets took a 92-84 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Lobos. The loss was Toledo's first of the season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Ra'Heim Moss, who scored 22 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Dante Maddox Jr., who scored 23 points along with 5 rebounds.

Toledo struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as New Mexico pulled down 15.

Meanwhile, UC Irvine entered their tilt with Pepperdine with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Anteaters strolled past the Waves with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 76-60.

Among those leading the charge was Derin Saran, who scored 16 points along with 8 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Rockets to 3-1 and the Lobos to 3-1.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Toledo has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 52% of their shots per game. However, it's not like UC Irvine struggles in that department as they've drained 49.3% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Toledo beat UC Irvine 67-60 in their previous matchup back in November of 2018. Does Toledo have another victory up their sleeve, or will UC Irvine turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

UC Irvine is a 3-point favorite against Toledo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toledo won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.