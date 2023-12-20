Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: Vermont 8-4, Toledo 6-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets will be home for the holidays to greet the Vermont Catamounts at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Savage Arena. Toledo has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 3-0 during that stretch of close contests.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Toledo and Marshall didn't disappoint and broke past the 163.5 point over/under on Wednesday. The Rockets dodged a bullet and finished off the Thundering Herd 88-87. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Vermont has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They were the victim of a bruising 73-51 loss at the hands of the Hokies on Saturday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Vermont has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Vermont struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Rockets' victory bumped their record up to 6-4. As for the Catamounts, their loss dropped their record down to 8-4.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Toledo just can't miss this season, having made 48.4% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Vermont struggles in that department as they've made 47.4% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Toledo beat Vermont 84-72 when the teams last played back in December of 2022. Does Toledo have another victory up their sleeve, or will Vermont turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Toledo is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Vermont, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Series History

Toledo won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.