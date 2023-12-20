Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: Vermont 8-4, Toledo 6-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets will be home for the holidays to greet the Vermont Catamounts at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Savage Arena. Toledo has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 3-0 during that stretch of close contests.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Toledo and Marshall didn't disappoint and broke past the 163.5 point over/under on Wednesday. In a tight game that could have gone either way, the Rockets made off with a 88-87 victory over the Thundering Herd. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Vermont has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They suffered a bruising 73-51 defeat at the hands of the Hokies on Saturday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Vermont has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Vermont struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Rockets' win bumped their record up to 6-4. As for the Catamounts, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-4.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Toledo just can't miss this season, having made 48.4% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Vermont struggles in that department as they've made 47.4% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Toledo was able to grind out a solid victory over Vermont in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, winning 84-72. Will Toledo repeat their success, or does Vermont have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Toledo won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.