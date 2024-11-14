Halftime Report

A win for Toledo would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 41-33 lead against Wright State.

Toledo has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Wright State Raiders @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: Wright State 2-1, Toledo 1-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Wright State Raiders are taking a road trip to face off against the Toledo Rockets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Savage Arena. The Rockets are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Raiders in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Saturday, Wright State was able to grind out a solid victory over Miami (Ohio), taking the game 81-68. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Raiders.

Wright State can attribute much of their success to Brandon Noel, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 16 rebounds, and Alex Huibregtse, who went 11 for 16 en route to 26 points plus six rebounds and three steals. The dominant performance also gave Huibregtse a new career-high in field goal percentage (68.8%).

Meanwhile, Toledo earned a 90-80 win over Marshall on Saturday.

Toledo got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Sonny Wilson out in front who went 5 for 7 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds. Seth Hubbard was another key player, going 5 for 9 en route to 15 points plus two blocks.

Wright State now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Toledo, the win got them back to even at 1-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Wright State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.3 points per game. However, it's not like Toledo struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Wright State and Toledo were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in November of 2023, but Wright State came up empty-handed after a 78-77 defeat. Can Wright State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Toledo is a big 7.5-point favorite against Wright State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 6.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 164.5 points.

Series History

Wright State has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Toledo.