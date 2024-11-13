Who's Playing

Wright State Raiders @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: Wright State 2-1, Toledo 1-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Wright State Raiders will face off against the Toledo Rockets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Savage Arena. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, Wright State was able to grind out a solid win over Miami (Ohio), taking the game 81-68. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Raiders.

Brandon Noel and Alex Huibregtse were among the main playmakers for Wright State as the former dropped a double-double on 27 points and 16 rebounds and the latter went 11 for 16 en route to 26 points plus six rebounds and three steals. The dominant performance also gave Huibregtse a new career-high in field goal percentage (68.8%).

Meanwhile, Toledo beat Marshall 90-80 on Saturday.

Toledo's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Sonny Wilson, who went 5 for 7 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds. Seth Hubbard was another key player, going 5 for 9 en route to 15 points plus two blocks.

Wright State now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Toledo, the win got them back to even at 1-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Wright State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.3 points per game. However, it's not like Toledo struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Wright State and Toledo were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, but Wright State came up empty-handed after a 78-77 defeat. Can Wright State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Wright State has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Toledo.