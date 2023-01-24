Who's Playing
Eastern Michigan @ Toledo
Current Records: Eastern Michigan 4-15; Toledo 13-6
What to Know
The Eastern Michigan Eagles have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Toledo Rockets and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 1 of 2020. EMU and Toledo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Savage Arena. The Rockets should still be feeling good after a victory, while EMU will be looking to get back in the win column.
EMU has to be aching after a bruising 88-67 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bulls typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday Toledo proved too difficult a challenge. Toledo beat the Bulls 86-77. Forward Setric Millner Jr. and guard RayJ Dennis were among the main playmakers for Toledo as the former had 20 points along with six rebounds and the latter had 21 points and seven assists.
EMU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 5-12-1 ATS, to cover the spread.
EMU is now 4-15 while Toledo sits at 13-6. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Eagles are 360th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 81.6 on average. The Rockets have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the game with the 350th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Rockets are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as an 18.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toledo have won eight out of their last 15 games against Eastern Michigan.
- Feb 01, 2022 - Toledo 86 vs. Eastern Michigan 66
- Jan 12, 2021 - Toledo 96 vs. Eastern Michigan 63
- Dec 04, 2020 - Toledo 91 vs. Eastern Michigan 74
- Mar 06, 2020 - Toledo 79 vs. Eastern Michigan 57
- Feb 01, 2020 - Eastern Michigan 61 vs. Toledo 57
- Mar 08, 2019 - Toledo 64 vs. Eastern Michigan 58
- Feb 19, 2019 - Eastern Michigan 76 vs. Toledo 69
- Mar 09, 2018 - Toledo 64 vs. Eastern Michigan 63
- Mar 02, 2018 - Eastern Michigan 71 vs. Toledo 69
- Feb 20, 2018 - Eastern Michigan 85 vs. Toledo 79
- Mar 03, 2017 - Toledo 60 vs. Eastern Michigan 56
- Feb 07, 2017 - Toledo 73 vs. Eastern Michigan 57
- Mar 07, 2016 - Eastern Michigan 69 vs. Toledo 60
- Mar 04, 2016 - Eastern Michigan 79 vs. Toledo 75
- Feb 20, 2016 - Eastern Michigan 91 vs. Toledo 85