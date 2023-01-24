Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan @ Toledo

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 4-15; Toledo 13-6

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Toledo Rockets and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 1 of 2020. EMU and Toledo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Savage Arena. The Rockets should still be feeling good after a victory, while EMU will be looking to get back in the win column.

EMU has to be aching after a bruising 88-67 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bulls typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday Toledo proved too difficult a challenge. Toledo beat the Bulls 86-77. Forward Setric Millner Jr. and guard RayJ Dennis were among the main playmakers for Toledo as the former had 20 points along with six rebounds and the latter had 21 points and seven assists.

EMU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 5-12-1 ATS, to cover the spread.

EMU is now 4-15 while Toledo sits at 13-6. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Eagles are 360th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 81.6 on average. The Rockets have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the game with the 350th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Rockets are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as an 18.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Toledo have won eight out of their last 15 games against Eastern Michigan.