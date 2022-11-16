Who's Playing

Oakland @ Toledo

Current Records: Oakland 1-2; Toledo 2-0

What to Know

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Toledo Rockets at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Savage Arena. Toledo should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Golden Grizzlies will be looking to right the ship.

Oakland has to be aching after a bruising 91-62 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sunday. Lorne Bowman put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 14 points.

Meanwhile, the Rockets netted a 93-85 win over the UAB Blazers last week.

Oakland is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Currently 0-2 against the spread, they haven't been a good investment; on the other hand, Toledo is 2-0 ATS.

Everything went Oakland's way against Toledo when the two teams previously met in November of last year as they made off with an 80-59 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Golden Grizzlies since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Rockets are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Golden Grizzlies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toledo have won four out of their last six games against Oakland.