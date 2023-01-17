Who's Playing

Ohio @ Toledo

Current Records: Ohio 9-8; Toledo 11-6

What to Know

The Ohio Bobcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bobcats and the Toledo Rockets will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Savage Arena. Ohio lost both of their matches to Toledo last season on scores of 69-87 and 62-77, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

Ohio entered their game against the Kent State Golden Flashes this past Friday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Ohio was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 70-65 to Kent State. Forward Dwight Wilson III did his best for Ohio, finishing with 27 points (a whopping 42% of their total) in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Rockets strolled past the Northern Illinois Huskies with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 84-67.

The Bobcats are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Ohio, who are 8-8 against the spread.

Toledo's win lifted them to 11-6 while Ohio's loss dropped them down to 9-8. We'll see if Toledo can repeat their recent success or if Ohio bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Rockets are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Toledo have won eight out of their last 11 games against Ohio.