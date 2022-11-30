Who's Playing

Richmond @ Toledo

Current Records: Richmond 3-3; Toledo 4-2

What to Know

The Richmond Spiders will head out on the road to face off against the Toledo Rockets at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Savage Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Spiders have more to be thankful for after their game against the Temple Owls last Tuesday. Richmond enjoyed a cozy 61-49 victory over Temple. Richmond's forward Tyler Burton filled up the stat sheet, picking up 18 points in addition to six rebounds.

As for Toledo, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took down the Northern Kentucky Norse 82-69 last week.

Richmond is expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Spiders and the Rockets tied nothing to nothing in their first match last year, but Richmond got the win in their second match 72-69. Toledo is out to return the favor; check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how they fare.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.10

Odds

The Rockets are a 4-point favorite against the Spiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rockets, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Richmond won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with Toledo.