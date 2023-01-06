Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ Toledo

Current Records: Western Michigan 4-10; Toledo 9-5

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets are 12-3 against the Western Michigan Broncos since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. The Rockets will play host again and welcome WMU to Savage Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. Toledo won both of their matches against the Broncos last season (83-56 and 92-50) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

The point spread favored Toledo on Tuesday, but luck did not. They fell to the Ball State Cardinals 90-83. That makes it the first time this season Toledo has let down their home crowd. Forward Setric Millner Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 32 minutes but putting up just nine points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, WMU came up short against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Tuesday, falling 80-72. Guard Tray Maddox Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 18 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds.

This next game looks promising for the Rockets, who are favored by a full 15 points. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Toledo, who are 7-6 against the spread.

The losses put Toledo at 9-5 and the Broncos at 4-10. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Toledo comes into the contest boasting the 24th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.9. Less enviably, WMU is 352nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against WMU.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Rockets are a big 15-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toledo have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Western Michigan.