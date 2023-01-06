Who's Playing
Western Michigan @ Toledo
Current Records: Western Michigan 4-10; Toledo 9-5
What to Know
The Toledo Rockets are 12-3 against the Western Michigan Broncos since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. The Rockets will play host again and welcome WMU to Savage Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. Toledo won both of their matches against the Broncos last season (83-56 and 92-50) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
The point spread favored Toledo on Tuesday, but luck did not. They fell to the Ball State Cardinals 90-83. That makes it the first time this season Toledo has let down their home crowd. Forward Setric Millner Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 32 minutes but putting up just nine points on 3-for-10 shooting.
Meanwhile, WMU came up short against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Tuesday, falling 80-72. Guard Tray Maddox Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 18 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds.
This next game looks promising for the Rockets, who are favored by a full 15 points. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Toledo, who are 7-6 against the spread.
The losses put Toledo at 9-5 and the Broncos at 4-10. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Toledo comes into the contest boasting the 24th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.9. Less enviably, WMU is 352nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against WMU.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The Rockets are a big 15-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 14.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toledo have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Western Michigan.
- Feb 22, 2022 - Toledo 92 vs. Western Michigan 50
- Dec 29, 2021 - Toledo 83 vs. Western Michigan 56
- Feb 27, 2021 - Toledo 91 vs. Western Michigan 44
- Jan 02, 2021 - Toledo 70 vs. Western Michigan 59
- Mar 09, 2020 - Toledo 76 vs. Western Michigan 73
- Feb 22, 2020 - Toledo 68 vs. Western Michigan 59
- Jan 11, 2020 - Toledo 67 vs. Western Michigan 59
- Mar 05, 2019 - Toledo 76 vs. Western Michigan 57
- Jan 12, 2019 - Toledo 85 vs. Western Michigan 77
- Jan 23, 2018 - Toledo 85 vs. Western Michigan 81
- Jan 09, 2018 - Toledo 84 vs. Western Michigan 61
- Feb 21, 2017 - Western Michigan 61 vs. Toledo 56
- Jan 10, 2017 - Western Michigan 90 vs. Toledo 74
- Mar 01, 2016 - Western Michigan 70 vs. Toledo 64
- Feb 02, 2016 - Toledo 89 vs. Western Michigan 62